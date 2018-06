Have your say

It was like stepping back in time to the Roaring Forties as a village celebrated D-Day.

The atmosphere was jubilant in Southwick as thousands gathered for the Revival weekend to mark 74 years since the Normandy landings.

Music from Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters filled the air as veterans mingled with history lovers in full 1940s outfits, driving vehicles from the era.

