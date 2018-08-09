IN PICTURES: Devastating aftermath after blaze at terraced homes in Anchorage Park, Portsmouth

Here are our pictures showing the damage caused to three terraced homes in Portsmouth after a blaze yesterday.

Fire crews were called out to Corby Crescent in Anchorage Park shortly before 12.45pm after a fire started in one of the properties.

Pictures: Habibur Rahman

To see our full picture gallery from the scene click on the link at the top of the article.

The fire spread to the roofs of two other homes but luckily did not spread to any others.

Neighbours have spoken of their horror as the fire spread ‘astonishingly quickly’, leaving them ‘deeply shocked’ at the damage they saw.