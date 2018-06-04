IN PICTURES: Friend Finder prom

Have your say

Hundreds of young people who missed out a chance to attend their own prom enjoyed a party they will never forget.

The charity Friend Finder, set up by Lewis Hine, from Havant, was behind the huge extravaganza at Portsmouth Guildhall where youngsters who suffer physical, emotional or mental health problems gathered for a night of pure fun.

It is the second prom Lewis has put together, having missed his own school prom because of his health problems.

For more information go to friendfinderofficial.com.