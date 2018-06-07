IN PICTURES: I Am Only Human After All film festival

Homelessness, substance abuse and multiculturalism were some of the subjects of short films created by Portsmouth residents.

The premiere of the I Am Only Human After All short films was the culmination of a 20-week project by Portsmouth Film Society.

I Am Only Human Event. Actors at the premiere.

People from all backgrounds came together to tell their stories through film as directors, producers, photographers, screenwriters and actors. More than 200 people attended the premiere at the New Theatre Royal, Guildhall, which was supported by the charities, Salvation Army, Friends Without Borders, Losing My Sight, St James’ Trust, and Aldingbourne Trust.

Awards were given by Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason,and Chris Chang, pro vice-chancellor (Global Exchange) at the University of Portsmouth, and PCC Chancellor Steve Pit.

The project by National Lottery-funded.

The films screened were:

Perception – Peter McIver

Punching Bag – Tom Kelly

Billy Bum – Caroline Bryle

Love at First Sight – Billy Stevenson

Forever – Maricar Jagger

Awards:

Best director – Tom Kelly

Diversity award – Rohina Begum

Best screenplay – Billy Stevenson

Best student – Jane Muir

ART award (bronze) – Connor Melllish and Meng Yan

Audience Choice ‘Pompeywood Best Film’ – Love at First Sight (director: Billy Stevenson)

Ayse Epengin, project director at Portsmouth Film Society, said: ‘We approved our students’ different choices and tried to inspire them. We introduced them to a new experience and new friends. There is a Turkish saying, “Tell me who your friend is and I’ll tell you who you are”.

‘The same is true of our choices. You have seen the result of 20 weeks of dedication and hard work. We lost 10 students because of battles with challenges such as substance abuse and homelessness.

‘The Christmas season was a particularly difficult time. But I feel we must applaud each of our students for being themselves and for not being afraid to tell their stories. Above all for believing in themselves as only human after all.’