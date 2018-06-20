IN PICTURES: Lakeside art show

The very best of contemporary art is on display at a huge business complex.

Lakeside, in North Harbour, Cosham, which is home to The News, is showing work by 10 Art Space Portsmouth artists.

The work is on display at 1,000 Lakeside and all pieces are up for sale.

Artworks at Lakeside are sold without the usual gallery commission.

The exhibition runs until the end of the year.

People who are interested should note the artist name and contact Art Space Portsmouth on (023) 9287 4523 or go to artspace.co.uk.