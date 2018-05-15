IN PICTURES: Pompey fans watch 2008 FA Cup Final in the city - are you pictured?

Have your say

Thousands of Pompey fans had the chance to watch the FA Cup Final in 2008 up close at Wembley.

But thousands more back in Portsmouth crammed into pubs, living rooms and Southsea Common to cheer on their heroes.

Yesterday we featured a picture gallery of Pompey fans outside Wembley.

Our picture gallery is part of our build-up to the 10th anniversary of Pompey’s FA Cup triumph. Keep checking portsmouth.co.uk throughout the week to read more stories, while there will be a 16-page supplement in Thursday’s News.