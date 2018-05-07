IN PICTURES: Portsmouth Comic Con

Have your say

THOUSANDS of comic enthusiasts flocked to Portsmouth over the weekend for a fantasy extravaganza.

Portsmouth Comic Con, held at the Guildhall, entertained comic book fans from all walks of life, from die-hard DC lovers to cosplayers, retro gamers and families looking for a fun day out.

Deadpool messes around with Superman and Batman. 'Picture: Vernon Nash (180382 -017) PPP-180605-073819006

The event, which was organised by Portsmouth Guildhall and Tripwire Magazine, also saw guests from the world of entertainment such as official Star Wars artist Russell Walks and comic artist Tommy Lee Edwards.