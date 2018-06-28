IN PICTURES: RAF Centenary

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard celebrated the work of men on board air sea rescue marine craft as part of the RAF 100 celebrations.

Marine craft rescued more than 13,000 Air Crew and other personnel from the seas across the world in Second World War.

As part of the celebrations, the dockyard gave people the opportunity to go on board the High Speed Launch (HSL) craft 102, as well as take a look around a number of displays.

Lynn Robbins, volunteer coordinator at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, said: ‘It has been fantastic to do this for the RAF centenary.

‘Sometimes when people come here they think it’s all about the navy – but we have a lot of RAF history here and even a couple of their boats, so it is great to show people another side of the dockyard.’

