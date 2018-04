Here is our picture gallery of last night’s Rock Challenge competition at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Among the schools taking part from Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville, AMP at Havant and South Downs College, The Petersfield School from Petersfield, and Portsmouth Academy and Portsmouth College from Portsmouth.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or the icon on the main image.

Pictures courtesy of Nick Scott Photography.