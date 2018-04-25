IN PICTURES: Rock Challenge, Tuesday 24th April

Have your say

Here are the latest pictures from last night’s Rock Challenge competition.

Children from Rowner Junior School and Newton CofE Primary School in Gosport, Purbrook Junior School in Waterlooville and Riders Junior School in Leigh Park were among those taking part.

The Portsmouth schools taking part were Cliffdale Primary Academy, Highbury Primary School, St Pauls Catholic Primary School and Gatcombe Park Primary School.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link above or the icon on the main picture.

Pictures courtesy of Nick Scott