IN PICTURES: Sherlock Holmes

Get ready for a summer of events focussed on the Arthur Conan Doyle’s greatest literary character, Sherlock Holmes.

The enigmatic Baker Street detective will be celebrated in a series of seven fun-packed events at Holmes Fest 2018, which begins later this month.

The brainchild of Portsmouth author Matt Wingett, the fixture began life just last year as a single evening at the Square Tower, in Old Portsmouth.

Weird and wonderful events take place across the city, and further afield.

For more information, go to lifeisamazing.co.uk/holmesfest.

Over at Portsmouth City Museum, the world’s greatest collection of Conan Doyle / Sherlock Holmes memorabilia is on display in the exhibition the You Don’t Know Sherlock Holmes, Yet, for a year. For more information go to portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

