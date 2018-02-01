IN PICTURES: Supermoon in the skies above Portsmouth last night

Photographers were able to capture a beautiful supermoon in the skies above Portsmouth last night.

Sky-watchers were told to expect a rare ‘Super Blood Blue Moon’ the skies - the first time one has been seen since 1886.

Although that particular phenomenon was most likely to be seen in the Eastern Hemisphere, those in Britain still had the chance to see a large supermoon in the sky.

The Super Blood Blue Moon was a combination of a blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month), a super moon (when the moon is unusually close to Earth, making it bigger and brighter) and a blood moon (a moment during an eclipse when the moon appears red).

It was the first time they had coincided since 1866.

The moon appeared larger and brighter because it entered into its closest point to us in its elliptical orbit.