In pictures: The sailors and ships that helped create Portsmouth naval history
Here is our latest collection of archive images charting the history of Portsmouth.
These pictures, courtesy of Getty, all have the theme ‘at sea’.
Circa 1939: An instructor signals through a porthole to a seaman at the bottom of a 15 foot tank, during submarine crew training at the DSEA Instructional Centre at Portsmouth. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Actors Gregory Peck (left) as 'Captain Hornblower' and Robert Beatty as Bush pictured aboard the HMS Victory during the filming of 'Hornblower', Portsmouth, England, 1951. (Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)
1935: Actors John Mills, Betty Balfour (1903-1978) and Jimmy Hanley (1918-1970) take a break from filming 'Forever England' (aka 'Brown On Resolution', aka 'Born for Glory') on location in Portsmouth. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)