Hundreds of people took part in a sponsored walk for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Staunton Country Park, in Leigh Park, was the beauty spot for the walk in which participants each took a hike in aid of a particular ward at the Cosham hospital.

It is expected to raise thousands of pounds.

