‘Injured' person given medical treatment after ‘disruptive passengers’ cause trouble at Hilsea station – with all London-bound trains blocked

RAIL users are being warned they face disruptions after an incident involving ‘disruptive passengers’.

The incident happened at Hilsea station in Portsmouth and the northbound line heading towards London has been blocked.

South Western Railway (SWR) are reporting that an ‘injured’ person is receiving medical attention.

SWR Help tweeted: ‘Due to disruptive passengers at Hilsea the London-bound line is blocked. Train services running through this station may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11.30am.'

Responding to social media users the account added: ‘Hi, there is a person on the train that is currently receiving medical attention. Sorry for the delay.’

There is disruption at Hilsea station this morning

Witnesses have reported seeing an ambulance at Hilsea station this morning.

One person told The News: ‘There is an ambulance with blue lights and Network Rail response there train is not moving on north side.’

SWR Help told social media users that the line is still blocked and that they do ‘not have a specific delay timing’.

