Invite for former Brownies to celebrations

IN CELEBRATIONS of their sixtieth birthday, a Brownie group is inviting former members to join a reunion party.

The 3rd Portsmouth Brownies have been celebrating the milestone over the last six months with space hopper races, learning how to light a fire and going paddle-boarding as well as dressing up in old uniforms and learning about what Brownies got up to 60 years ago.

A group spokeswoman said: ‘ As our celebrations come to an end, we are holding a reunion on Wednesday March 6 and would like to invite former Brownies and leaders to join us and share their memories.’

Email brownies3rdportsmouth@yahoo.com for details.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​