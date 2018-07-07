Invite to monthly dementia support group in Portsmouth

Have your say

PEOPLE are being invited to take part in a monthly dementia support group.

The Memory Cafe runs on the first Tuesday of each month in Hartford Court, Catherington Place, Portsmouth.

Megan Best is a champion from the Alzheimer’s Society from Hartford Court.

She said: 'It’s been great to bring people together, to socialise and talk about dementia and also get to know each other.

‘It is wonderful to see everyone chatting, networking, learning and making friendships together.

‘Dementia can be an isolating experience and often people feel like no one will understand and there is no where to turn. Our Memory Cafe brings people together to create and support a dementia friendly Portsmouth community and I’m proud to make a difference.'

The event has been running sine June 2017.

Guests, friends and residents are welcome.