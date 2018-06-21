IoW festival is one of the most expensive in the UK

THE Isle of Wight Festival is among the most expensive festivals in the UK, according to new research.

The popular festival, which goes ahead once again this weekend, costs revellers £209 for a ticket - an increase of 39 per cent since 2010.

But while this represents a significant hike over recent years it is still well below other festivals — with some having ramped up their prices as much as 300 per cent over the same period, according to new research from eFestivals.com collated by loans company Progressive Money.

Boomtown festival in Hampshire tops the list as the most expensive with a ticket for the event costing £236, which is an increase of 219 per cent since 2010.