Isle of Wight Festival 2019:  Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Biffy Clyro announced as headliners

ORGANISERS of Isle of Wight Festival have revealed its 2019 line up.

Headlining the summer festival are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Biffy Clyro.

Noel Gallagher arrives at a party at the home of Mick Jagger in Chelsea, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Special guest Fatboy Slim will play into the night after George Ezra.

Speaking on headlining The Isle of Wight Festival for the first time, George said: ‘It’s been less than 18 months since I was last at The Isle of Wight Festival, but it already seems like a world away.

‘In the time since, my second album Staying At Tamara’s has been released and I’ve taken these songs around the world and back.

‘It’s going to be brilliant to return to the beautiful Isle and play those new songs to an audience that has now heard the record.

‘I’m extremely flattered to have been asked to headline and can’t wait to get up and play. See you soon!’

Other acts announced today are Lily Allen, Bastille, Jess Glynne, Sigrid, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie, and Gerry Cinnamon.

Who is on stage on which day?

The festival runs on the Isle of Wight from June 13-16.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline the opening night on Friday, June 14.

George Ezra will headline the Main Stage on Saturday, June 15.

Biffy Clyro will headline the Main Stage on Sunday, June 16.

Other acts include: Anne-Marie, Bastille, Courteeners, Dean Lewis, DMA’S, Freya Ridings, Gerry Cinnamon, IDLES, James, Jax Jones, Jess Glynne, KT Tunstall, Lily Allen, Madness, Miles Kane, Mystery Jets, Richard Ashcroft, Rick Astley, Sam Fender, Sigala, Sigrid, The Coral, Tom Walker and Wild Front.

Tickets are available on January 25 at isleofwightfestival.com from 9am.