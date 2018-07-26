It’s a dream come true! Here’s how you can get a FREE BEER in Portsmouth

PUBS across the city will be giving away free booze until the end of next week.

As part of National Pub Fortnight, pubs in Portsmouth under Ei Publican Partnerships will be offering free drinks to customers – on a first-come, first-served basis.

There’s a total of 50,000 free pints up for grabs across the country.

Punters can get their hands on a free pint of Fosters, John Smiths, Kronenbourg 1664, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, Heineken or Amstel – and bottles of Old Mout, Bulmers or Heineken 0.0.

Here’s the list of pubs pouring free pints until August 5:

National Pub Fortnight has been developed to celebrate the role that our local watering holes play in the community.

To find out more, and to redeem your offer for a free pint, go to nationalpubfortnight.com.