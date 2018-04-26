It’s official! Portsmouth has been named the pub capital of the UK

A new study has named Portsmouth as the pub capital of the UK.

Liberty Games, a games retailer, distributor and designer, has created Britain’s Pub Capitals to work out the places in the UK with the highest pub density.

The research analysed 51,566 pubs across the country and found that, with 12 pubs per square mile, our seaside city takes the top spot.

The city has almost double the number of pubs per square mile than London and has three extra pubs per square mile than Southampton.

In second place is Liverpool with 11 pubs per square mile, closely followed by Bristol, which has 10 pubs per square mile.

Pubs were brought to our shores around 2,000 years ago by invading Romans and punters throughout Portsmouth have enjoyed a refreshing pint in hot spots including Portsmouth Dockyard, Old Portsmouth and further afield for many years.

Ben Miles, a landlord at The Merchant House pub in Festing Grove, has worked in the industry for 15 years.

He said: ‘I’ve lived in Portsmouth all of my life. I started working in pubs as a barman at the age of 18.

‘I went on to co-run Little Johnny Russells (now Lord John Russell), Belle Isle and Meat and Barrel. I think this is great news.

‘Pubs have taken a hit nationally with lots of places closing in the past decade. It’s nice to hear that Portsmouth is being recognised for its thriving pub culture.

‘There aren’t many true freehouses left in the city, which is a great shame, but I don’t think it’s lack of customers.

‘Companies own the big breweries and chains. Their business models can make it hard for people to succeed.

‘These large companies don’t have their eye on the local market, not like we do. They think nationally. We’re a sociable and supportive town and we encourage each other.

‘It might be an ever-changing landscape but we’ll all keep pushing each other along to success.’

Adi Manning, the landlord of The Good Companion on Eastern Road, said: ‘This is really good news for the city and good news for pubs in general.

‘It’s astonishing to think that we have so many pubs within our city and that they are flourishing in what can be trying times.

‘We do love our pubs in Portsmouth.’