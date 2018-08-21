Have your say

It’s the home of the Royal Navy, is steeped in naval history and has some incredible views – Portsmouth really does have it all.

It looks like our city is getting some more well-earned recognition, after being named as a more popular place to live than south coast neighbours Southampton.

Picture: Shaun Roster

YouGov asked more than 55,000 people for their views on 57 UK cities, and ranked them according to the percentage of people who said they liked each place.

Portsmouth sits in the middle of the table at 34th – with 64 per cent – sandwiched between Gloucester and Bristol.

Southampton came in 42nd place (55 per cent), beaten by the likes of Nottingham and Leeds.

York was voted the UK’s most popular city, edging out Bath and Edinburgh, with Bradford coming in last.

Other south coast cities on the list include Winchester (11th), Chichester (20th) and Brighton & Hove (18th).