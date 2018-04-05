ITV’s Dinner Date is seeking Portsmouth men and women

LOVE could be on the menu for the single men and women of Portsmouth this summer.

A new series of ITV’s Dinner date is being made, and the show’s production team are looking for people from the city to take part.

An episode will be filmed around Portsmouth this summer.

At the start of each programme a singleton is given five three-course menus to choose from, each put together by a potential date eager to make an impression.

The guest will pick three dinner dates after deciding which menus they prefer.

Over three nights, they will meet the people behind the menus, going to each date’s home for dinner.

At the end of the three dates, the dinner guest will choose which one of the hosts they want to take out for a romantic meal, and which two will dine in alone.

The production company said applicants do not need to be ‘amazing chefs’, just single and willing to go on a blind date.

Those interested in applying should e-mail dinnerdate@hattrick.com.