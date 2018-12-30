JAILED: The criminals sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court in the last month

Have your say

Here are some of the criminals who have appeared in Hampshire courts over the last month – and been sent to jail for their crimes.

Armed teenager Jordan Whyte was caught with a deadly zombie knife and later admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine and heroin.

Pictures: Hampshire Constabulary

He was jailed for 28 months at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Perverted Jamie Williams groomed and raped a young girl in a series of ‘appalling’ assaults.

The 32-year-old, of Inverness Road in Buckland, was jailed for 13 years.

In a statement his victim said: ‘I was just a little girl. I hope I can get my life back.’

A would-be robber tried to grab a 33-year-old woman’s handbag in Gosport but was fought off and detained by her husband until police arrived.

Richard Keady, 39, of Landon Road in Gosport, was jailed for 22 months for the attempted robbery and 18 months on top for breaching a suspended sentence.

Burglar Eamon Reade has been jailed for three years after targeting homes in Gosport during the summer.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted burglary and two counts of attempted burglary at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Param Lotay was jailed by a judge for a ‘wicked course of behaviour’ in harassing his ex-partner.

The court heard the 25-year-old, of Brodrick Avenue in Gosport, told her parents intimate personal details of their relationship, causing a ‘rift’ in her family.

