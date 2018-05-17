Jobs under threat as Mothercare set to close stores across the UK

The axe is hanging over Mothercare stores in Portsmouth and Havant after the firm announced 50 stores across the country will close.

The company is set to close 50 of its 137 stores, causing hundreds of job losses.

Mothercare in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps

It has stores in Portsmouth’s Commercial Road, Solent Retail Park in Havant - which was opened in 2016 - and at West Quay in Southampton.

The closures will be carried out through a company voluntary arrangement – a move which allows companies to close loss-making shops and secure rental discounts.

The company hopes that the shake-up will prevent it from falling into administration - but has not yet specified which stores will close.

Chairman Clive Whiley said: ‘The recent financial performance of the business, impacted in particular by a large number of legacy loss-making stores within the UK estate, has resulted in an unsustainable situation for the Mothercare brand, meaning the group was in clear need of an appropriate resolution.

‘These comprehensive measures provide a renewed and stable financial structure for the business and will drive a step change in Mothercare’s transformation.’

Since January, Toys R Us and Maplin have filed for administration, while fashion retailers such as New Look and Select have embarked on store closure programmes.