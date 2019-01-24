Would you like the most important Portsmouth news of the day delivered straight to your mobile phone?

The News has launched a new WhatsApp service for readers, making it easier for you to find the local news that matters to you.

Readers who sign up to our WhatsApp service will receive one message each weekday afternoon with the top news and sport stories from the day, as well as text alerts for any major breaking news in Portsmouth.

The service will be free to join. Here’s what to do:

- Go to the WhatsApp app on your phone and add The News as a contact, with the phone number 07393 754804. You must add The News as a contact to be able to receive messages into your WhatsApp inbox.

- Send us a message in WhatsApp with the word ‘NEWS’.

- We will add you to one of our broadcast lists and you will start receiving messages shortly after.

I don’t have WhatsApp - how do I get the app?

You can download WhatsApp from the app store on your mobile phone. WhatsApp is a free app and there are versions for Android, iPhone and Windows.

What will happen to my phone number?

The News complies with all relevant GDPR regulations and maintains the highest standard of data protection.

When you send us a message, we will add your phone number to a broadcast list on WhatsApp so we can send you text alerts. Your phone number will not be visible to anyone else using the service.

Your phone number will be used to send you news text alerts and to inform you if there are any other news lists set up you may wish to join.

If any changes are made to the WhatsApp service you will be informed via text message.

For more information visit the official GDPR website or see WhatsApp’s security information.

Will you send me any marketing messages?

No. We will not use your phone number to send you any advertising or marketing texts, including any offers run by The News.

Your phone number will be only used for the WhatsApp service. It will not be used to promote any other services nor will it be given to third parties.

How can I stop receiving messages?

If you would like to stop receiving messages, reply to one of our messages with the word ‘STOP’.

Your phone number will be removed from the broadcast list and you will stop receiving messages.

Any other questions?

If you have any other questions about the WhatsApp service, email The News’ head of digital Kieran Davey at kieran.davey@thenews.co.uk.