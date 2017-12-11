Keith Chegwin death: Kings Theatre pay tribute to its former panto star

Have your say

Staff at the Kings Theatre have paid tribute to their former panto star after he died aged 60.

The popular television presenter made his Portsmouth debut back in April when he appeared in the theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast.

Chegwin died at home after battling a progressive lung condition, his family have announced.

In a statement today the Albert Road theatre said: ‘The Kings Theatre is extremely saddened to hear the news regarding Keith Chegwin.

‘We thoroughly enjoyed his visit to the Kings Theatre in April in our Easter Pantomime, Beauty and The Beast where Keith played “Jolly King Cheggers”.’

There were three showings of the Easter pantomime on April 18 and 19.

A family statement said: ‘We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.’

In an interview with The News in April, Chegwin talked about his first time performing in Portsmouth.

He said: ‘It’s really weird because I used to live near Newbury and I always wanted to do the Kings Theatre, but never had the opportunity.

‘Even when I was in Newbury I toured places like Swindon, Reading, Basingstoke and just toured those year on end, and Portsmouth and Southampton were so close, but I never went there.’