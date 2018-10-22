Here are some fascinating shots of landscapes and wildlife from around the Portsmouth area, taken by photographer Mark Rutley.

His work has been exhibited in Fareham, and many of his pictures have been used by the BBC and ITV, as well as national and international magazines.

He said: ‘I enjoy many happy hours photographing Portsmouth and the surrounding areas where we are lucky enough to have beautiful landscapes, coastal areas, and wildlife.

‘Autumn and winter are some of my favourite times of the year for photography as the light and colours are always more dramatic.’

