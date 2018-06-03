Large group of youths go on vandalism rampage destroying multiple cars in two areas

A LARGE group of vandals went on a rampage destroying more than half-a-dozen cars and causing havoc.

Police received six reports of vandalism from residents living in Drayton and Farlington on Friday night, into the early hours of the morning on Saturday – but there could be more.

One resident and his son saw the aftermath of the damage, stating there was a trail of damage from Farlington Avenue by the playing fields, along Sea View Road, up Augustine Road and along Down End. Police received reports of damage in Havant Road and First Avenue also.

Phil Moody, 62, lives on Augustine Road and said: ‘Multiple cars had their mirrors ripped off or smashed by a group of 10-15 youths.

‘My son saw them charging up the road. I went outside at 12.30am and there were bits of wing mirrors everywhere.

‘About three cars had been damaged in Down End and there were at least six to eight in Sea View Road.

‘I’m really shocked by this.’

Police said the incidents reported are as follows: wing mirror damage to a Mazda and Volkswagen Polo on Sea View Road, a Ford Fiesta on Havant Road and a Ford Focus on Farlington Avenue.

They also received two reports that a group of young males were kicking cars on First Avenue at 8.30pm, to which officers attended and searched the area, and that a group of people were attempting to cause damage to a number of cars on Sea View Road at 11.30pm.