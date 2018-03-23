Latest planning applications

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

Baffins: Conversion of ground-floor into a flat and construction of a single-storey extension at 50 Tangier Road; Mr Paul Bartholomew.

Central Southsea: Construction of a single-storey rear extension and a dormer extension to a rear roof slope at 111 St Augustine Road; Mr Bagnall.

Charles Dickens: Change of use to a facility for entertainment and leisure at 239 - 241 Commercial Road; Escape Game Central Ltd.

Milton: Demolition and replacement of a front porch at Eastney Free Church in Eastney Road; Eastney Evangelical Church.

HAVANT

Cowplain: Construction of single-storey rear and side extensions at an existing dwelling at 33 Cornbrook Grove; Mr Q Hylands.

Emsworth: Removal of a single-storey front entrance hall, construction of single-storey front and rear extensions and external installation of new windows and doors at 4 Wensley Gardens; Mr Peter Davies.

Hart Plain: Construction of front and rear extensions, including a new roof structure and a loft conversion at 7 Hart Plain Avenue; Mr Jeff Mould.

St Faiths: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 9 Lymbourn Road; Mrs Louise Garland.

FAREHAM

Warsash: Single-storey porch to west elevation at 1 Dormy House, Hook Park Road; Mr & Mrs Steve Franklin.

Fareham East: Retention of two storey rear extension and side box window at 359 Gosport Road; Mr Patrick Morley.

Locks Heath: Single-storey rear extension and front porch at 94 St Johns Road; Mr Shane Wright.

GOSPORT

Lee West: A single storey rear extension construction at 12 Ryde Place; Mr & Mrs Hodgson.

Lee West: Construction of a two-storey front extension, a single-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension and roof extension at 11 Studland Road; Mr S Courtney.

Anglesey: Construction of a part single, part two-storey rear extension at 37 St Marys Avenue; Mr and Mrs Bright.