Here are some of the latest planning applications for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant.

Portsmouth

Cosham: Construction of a single-storey side and rear extension at 20 Fairfield Square; Mr & Miss Callum

Drayton & Farlington: Construction of part-single/part-two storey rear/side extension to include construction of dormer window to front roofslopes and gable build-up at 11 Hardy Road; Mr & Mrs Nightingale.

Paulsgrove: Construction of ground floor rear extension to underside of existing balcony at 6 Mullion Close

Cosham: Construction of single storey rear extension at 50 Beaconsfield Avenue; Ms R Nobes.

Gosport

Elson: Construction of a single-storey side extension at 18 Elson Road; Ms Wendy Meads.

Hardway: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of three-storey building comprising of six one bedroom flats with associated parking and amenity space at 116-118 Priory Road; Mr Matthew Fitch.

Fareham

Portchester West: Construction of a single storey rear extension at 14 Richmond Rise; Jeff Adams.

Sarisbury: Single-storey Rear Extension (following demolition of existing conservatory) at 41 Suffolk Drive; Mr Darren Blake.

Park Gate: Single-storey rear extension at 31 Buttercup Way; Mr Malcolm Stevens.

Havant

Emsworth: First floor extension and conversion of house into two one-bed flats at 24 Sultan Road; Mr Powell.

Hayling East: Single-storey rear and side extension with part pitch and part flat roof at 39 Meath Close; Mr & Mrs Robinson.

Purbrook: Single-storey rear extension (following demolition of existing conservatory) at 210 The Dale; Mr & Mrs Dale.

St Faiths: Extension and conversion of existing garage at 7 Castle Avenue; Mr Drummond.