Latest weather forecast as heavy snow set to fall in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Fareham, Havant, Gosport and Hayling Island

WINTRY weather is set to batter our region over the coming hours, according to the latest forecast.
A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice for Hampshire and the South East, with Portsmouth and the surrounding area included.
The Met Office alert will come into force at 1pm today and will remain in place until 9pm tomorrow.
With the forecasters warning of potential travel disruption and even some rural villages being cut off as a result of the wintry weather.
Here’s what the Met Office latest forecast is predicting is in store for today:
Portsmouth
5pm – Light rain – temperatures of 3C
6pm – Heavy rain – temperatures of 3C
7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 1C
12am – Heavy snow - temperatures of 1C
1am – Heavy snow - temperatures of 1C
2am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
3am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
4am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
Waterlooville
6pm – Light rain– temperatures of 2C
7pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
8pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
9pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 0C
10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
11pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
12am – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
1am – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
2am – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
3am – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
4am – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
5am – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
6am – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
7am – Light snow – temperatures of 0C
Havant
6pm – Light rain – temperatures of 2C
7pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
8pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 1C
10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
12am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
1am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
2am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
3am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
4am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
Gosport
7pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
12am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
1am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
2am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
3am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
4am – Light snow - temperatures of 1C
Fareham
7pm – Heavy snow– temperatures of 1C
8pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
9pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 0C
10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
12am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
1am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
2am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
3am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
4am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
Hayling Island
8pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
9pm – Sleet showers – temperatures of 1C
10pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
11pm – Heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
12am – heavy snow – temperatures of 1C
1am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
2am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
3am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
4am – Light snow – temperatures of 1C
What does the Met Office say to expect in it’s weather warning?
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.
- Some rural communities could become cut off.
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.