Laughing gas stolen from Portsmouth’s Queen Alexandra Hospital during burglary 

A NUMBER of canisters of laughing gas have been stolen from a hospital.

Burglars targeted Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth in the early hours of Friday morning.

A large van, with three men inside, drove into the medical facility in Cosham at around 2.40am on January 18 and stopped near to the storage area of Nitrous Oxide canisters.

Two men got out of the van and forced their way into the storage area and then they put nine canisters inside the van and drove off.

Nitrous Oxide, which is commonly known as laughing gas, has a number of legitimate uses. However, in the wrong hands it has also been used as a recreational drug.

Nine nitrous oxide canisters have been stolen from QA Hospital. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has been offered any of these items of sale, or anyone who knows who may be responsible for this incident.

Anyone who has any information about this incident or anyone offered these canisters for sale should call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190020822.