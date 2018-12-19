Law firm is named as the best in the country

Have your say

A TEAM of solicitors who specialise in family, care and adoptions have won a prestigious national award.

The team from Portsmouth firm Biscoes was named Family Law Firm of the Year – South at the Family Law Awards , which took place on November 28 in London.

The award was presented by Her Honour Judge Isobel Plumstead.

Alison Lee, managing director of Biscoes, said: ‘The judges were particularly impressed with our diverse skills within the team, which can advise on divorces, children matters, fertility law, domestic abuse, forced marriage and FGM prevention.

‘Special mention was made of our discounts and advice for the armed forces community. It is great to have this team based in Portsmouth.’