LET’S CELEBRATE: ‘We had the time of our lives, and we’ve never felt this way before!’

With a Dirty Dancing medley blaring out, Gemma Welch was having a brilliant time throwing some shapes on the dance floor.

But she couldn’t help but notice a handsome man slinking towards her, dancing with as much enthusiasm as she was.

Michael and Gemma Robbins share a tender moment at Portchester Castle 'Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

It was the start of what was to be a love story as passionate as that of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Their romance culminated in Mike Robbins proposing to Gemma at Spice Island restaurant, Drayton, and a wedding in the blistering sunshine over the may bank holiday.

The couple have three daughters between them – Phoebe, 13, Hattie, 13, and Drew 11, who were all bridesmaids.

They joined three older bridesmaids and a pageboy at Portchester Castle, the couple’s dream wedding venue.

Gemma says: ‘We met at the Lord Palmerston pub, in Southsea, five years ago this month.

‘Mike came dancing over to me and I remember thinking he was a bit drunk and a bit silly, and that’s probably why I liked him.

‘We’re both very light-hearted people and we absolutely love to dance. We are always the first ones on the dance floor. We go out a lot, drinking and dancing, so we made sure our wedding reflected that.

‘We got married at 4pm so we could go straight back to the Marriott Hotel, have the wedding breakfast and start dancing.

‘We didn’t stop from 7.30pm until 1am. It was one big party – just how we wanted it to be.’

There was an added frisson of excitement when they discovered world champion boxer David Haye was also at the hotel. He happily posed for photos with wedding guests at the bar.

Gemma, 36, says: ‘He was good as gold, chatting to everyone all night. I thought he would get fed-up with everyone asking for photos but he was really friendly and gave us his congratulations.’

Mike, a 46-year-old aircraft engineer, and Gemma, from Paulsgrove, are honeymooning in Rome.

These fabulous photos were taken by Carla Mortimer at carlamortimerweddingphotography.co.uk