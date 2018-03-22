Libraries to offer mental health support

Have your say

NINE libraries in Portsmouth will soon be equipped with a Wellbeing Zone.

Residents will be able to access health and wellbeing information and gain advice on services that can help them live well.

To help people manage their wellbeing and mental health, a variety of books will be made available on the topic.

Visitors can book sessions where staff and volunteers can help them find relevant health information or refer them to other support.

Cllr Luke Stubbs, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Social Care at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘I’m really pleased with the extension of health and wellbeing provision in libraries.

‘Whether that’s managing a long-term condition, seeking advice for things like anxiety or depression or looking to improve health by quitting smoking or losing weight.

‘I think this development will be an incredibly beneficial addition to the existing health and wellbeing offer we have in the city.’