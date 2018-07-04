Library to be graced by visit from stars

Have your say

Portsmouth Central Library is set to welcome stars of the stage and screen.

Brian Murphy, of George and Mildred fame, and Hi de Di! star Linda Regan will be making an appearance at the library on Sunday, July 14 at 2pm.

Linda is a best-selling crime fiction author following her successful acting career

She will talk about her transition from acting to writing and then interview her husband Brian about time spent in Portsmouth during his childhood and his hugely successful career.

Tickets cost £4 and are available to buy from Portsmouth Central Library.