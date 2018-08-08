Life-saving devices put in Border Force offices

DEFIBRILLATORS are being put into Border Force sites with more than 20 staff – including offices in Portsmouth - in a groundbreaking move to improve the survival of anyone having a cardiac arrest.

Survival rates fall from between seven to 10 per cent for each minute a defibrillator is not used, says resuscitation expert Stephen Furnell, who has been campaigning for more than 20 years for the devices at public sites and workplaces.

An extra 110 devices, delivered by NHS medical suppliers SP Services, will add to Border Force’s existing AED’s which were installed into custody areas in 2012.

Senior officer Neil Dangerfield said: ‘We have taken a very proactive step in putting defibrillators into more of our buildings and I am pleased that Border Force has led the way to protect as many people as possible.’

Paul Watts, head of international business at UK medical suppliers SP Services, said it was an innovative move.

He said: ‘Many offices with large numbers of employees do not have a single defibrillator. To have one in every building with a minimum of 20 staff is a very positive step.’