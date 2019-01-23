Live reaction as closure of Knight & Lee in Portsmouth announced

0
Have your say

THE city has been rocked by the shock news that historic department store Knight & Lee will be closing. 

John Lewis Partnership announced that it would be shutting the Palmerston Road store today, and we will be bringing you all the latest reaction in our live blog here: 

Knight & Lee in Palmerston Road, Southsea, will close it has been announced. 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180842-1695)

Knight & Lee in Palmerston Road, Southsea, will close it has been announced. 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180842-1695)