There are long delays for commuters in Portsmouth this morning.

Traffic is queuing on all routes towards the Rudmore roundabout, although there have not been any reports of incidents.

The worst traffic is on the A3 London Road heading towards the roundabout, although there are also queues southbound on the M275.

Luckily for drivers there are no reported delays on the M275 northbound.