A BROKEN down vehicle is causing long delays northbound out of Portsmouth this morning.

The vehicle broke down just before the Portsbridge Roundabout, and is causing delays on London Road, Copnor Road, Northern Parade and Eastern Road.

Romanse, which provides live travel news from Hampshire County Council, said delays of 20-25 minutes can be expected.

Bus service provider Stagecoach said its number 23 and 700 services are suffering long delays due to the issue.