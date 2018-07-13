Love Island star Adam Collard to meet fans at Pryzm nightclub in Portsmouth 

Love Island star and TV personality Adam Collard will be making an appearance at a Portsmouth nightclub next month.
The reality show contestant will be doing meet and greets at Pryzm on Thursday, August 30, as part of a massive 61 date tour of the country as he cashes in on his new found fame.
The Love Island star will be appearing at clubs everywhere from Portsmouth to Southampton and Leeds over the coming weeks.
Adam was dumped from the Island last week, missing out on the chance to find true love and a share of the £50,000 prize money.
He announced his massive meet and greet tour via his Instagram saying: ‘Here’s a list of all of my appearances in the upcoming months. Come say Hi.’
The tour begins in Mallorca today before heading to the UK visiting a nightclub in
During his time in the Love Island villa the reality TV star caused quite the storm on social media with his antics.
First he stole Kendall from Niall before dumping her from the Island when he recoupled with Rosie.
He flirted with Megan behind Rosie’s back, then dumped her for new girl Zara, before then coupling up with Darylle after they met in Casa Amor.
Adam has since professed his love for Zara.
Friday, July 13 – BH Hotel, Mallorca
Friday, July 13 – Edwards, Peterborough
Saturday, July 14 – Level, Bolton
Saturday, July 14 – Level, Liverpool
Tuesday, July 17 – Shoosh, Brighton
Friday, July 20 – Unit 7, Basildon
Saturday, July 21 – JJ’s, Coventry
Tuesday, July 24 – Moka, Crawley
Thursday, July 26 – Viper Rooms, Harrogate
Friday, July 27 – Atik, Romford
Saturday, July 28 – Cameo, Eastbourne
Friday, August 3 – Pryzm, Cardiff
Friday, August 3 – Pryzm, Bristol
Saturday, August 4 – Atik, Colchester
Monday, August 6 – Pryzm, Leeds
Monday, August 6 – Kooky, Wakefield
Tuesday, August 7 – Oceana, Southampton
Wednesday, August 8 – Couture, Stafford
Wednesday, August 8 – Lola Lo, Cambridge
Thursday, August 9 – Yates, Wolverhampton
Friday, August 10 – History, Manchester
Friday, August 10 – Atik, Halifax
Saturday, August 11 – Viper Rooms, Kingston
Saturday, August 11 – Club 88, Croydon
Monday, August 13 – Home, Blackpool
Thursday, August 16 – Illigitimate, Newcastle
Saturday, August 18 – Viper Rooms, Harrogate
Sunday, August 19 – Club Light – Mallow, County Cork
Monday, August 20 – Bar Thirteen, Guildford
Wednesday, August 22 – Pryzm, Plymouth
Thursday, August 23 – The Cuban, Canterbury
Friday, August 24 – 57 Monkeys, Bromsgrove
Saturday, August 25 – Viper Rooms, Sheffield
Sunday, August 26 – Wonderland, Sutton
Thursday, August 30 – Pryzm, Portsmouth
Friday, August 31 – Pryzm, Birmingham
Saturday, September 1 – Kittys, Kirkcaldy
Friday, September 7 – Smokeys, Maidenhead
Saturday, September 8 – Aruba, Redcar
Wednesday, September 12 – Mischief, Maynooth
Saturday, September 15 – Harlem, Dunfirmline
Saturday, September 15 – Fubar, Sterling
Wednesday, September 19 – Oceana, Southampton
Thursday, September 20 – Cube, Bangor
Friday, September 21 – The Bridge, Oxford
Saturday, September 22 – Religion, Walsall
Saturday, September 22 – Couture, Stafford
Sunday, September 23 – Cruise, Chester
Monday, September 24 – Bar and Beyond, Norwich
Tuesday, September 25 – Home, Lincoln
Wednesday, September 26 – University, Southampton
Friday, September 28 – Viper Rooms, Sheffield
Saturday, September 29 – Viper Rooms, Kingston
Monday, October 1 – Switch, Preston
Friday, October 5 – Kuda, York
Saturday, October 6 – Pryzm, Watford
Wednesday, October 10 – Pryzm, Leeds
Friday, October 12 – Pryzm, Plymouth
Saturday, October 13 – Home, Lincoln
Saturday, October 27 – New Broadway Boulevard, Llandudno
Saturday, November 17 – Savoy, Glasgow