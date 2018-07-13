Love Island star Adam Collard to meet fans at Pryzm nightclub in Portsmouth 

Love Island star and TV personality Adam Collard will be making an appearance at a Portsmouth nightclub next month.

The reality show contestant will be doing meet and greets at Pryzm on Thursday, August 30, as part of a massive 61 date tour of the country as he cashes in on his new found fame.

The Love Island star will be appearing at clubs everywhere from Portsmouth to Southampton and Leeds over the coming weeks.

Adam was dumped from the Island last week, missing out on the chance to find true love and a share of the £50,000 prize money.

He announced his massive meet and greet tour via his Instagram saying: ‘Here’s a list of all of my appearances in the upcoming months. Come say Hi.’

The tour begins in Mallorca today before heading to the UK visiting a nightclub in

During his time in the Love Island villa the reality TV star caused quite the storm on social media with his antics.

First he stole Kendall from Niall before dumping her from the Island when he recoupled with Rosie.

He flirted with Megan behind Rosie’s back, then dumped her for new girl Zara, before then coupling up with Darylle after they met in Casa Amor.

Adam has since professed his love for Zara.

Friday, July 13 – BH Hotel, Mallorca

Friday, July 13 – Edwards, Peterborough

Saturday, July 14 – Level, Bolton

Saturday, July 14 – Level, Liverpool

Tuesday, July 17 – Shoosh, Brighton

Friday, July 20 – Unit 7, Basildon

Saturday, July 21 – JJ’s, Coventry

Tuesday, July 24 – Moka, Crawley

Thursday, July 26 – Viper Rooms, Harrogate

Friday, July 27 – Atik, Romford

Saturday, July 28 – Cameo, Eastbourne

Friday, August 3 – Pryzm, Cardiff

Friday, August 3 – Pryzm, Bristol

Saturday, August 4 – Atik, Colchester

Monday, August 6 – Pryzm, Leeds

Monday, August 6 – Kooky, Wakefield

Tuesday, August 7 – Oceana, Southampton

Wednesday, August 8 – Couture, Stafford

Wednesday, August 8 – Lola Lo, Cambridge

Thursday, August 9 – Yates, Wolverhampton

Friday, August 10 – History, Manchester

Friday, August 10 – Atik, Halifax

Saturday, August 11 – Viper Rooms, Kingston

Saturday, August 11 – Club 88, Croydon

Monday, August 13 – Home, Blackpool

Thursday, August 16 – Illigitimate, Newcastle

Saturday, August 18 – Viper Rooms, Harrogate

Sunday, August 19 – Club Light – Mallow, County Cork

Monday, August 20 – Bar Thirteen, Guildford

Wednesday, August 22 – Pryzm, Plymouth

Thursday, August 23 – The Cuban, Canterbury

Friday, August 24 – 57 Monkeys, Bromsgrove

Saturday, August 25 – Viper Rooms, Sheffield

Sunday, August 26 – Wonderland, Sutton

Thursday, August 30 – Pryzm, Portsmouth

Friday, August 31 – Pryzm, Birmingham

Saturday, September 1 – Kittys, Kirkcaldy

Friday, September 7 – Smokeys, Maidenhead

Saturday, September 8 – Aruba, Redcar

Wednesday, September 12 – Mischief, Maynooth

Saturday, September 15 – Harlem, Dunfirmline

Saturday, September 15 – Fubar, Sterling

Wednesday, September 19 – Oceana, Southampton

Thursday, September 20 – Cube, Bangor

Friday, September 21 – The Bridge, Oxford

Saturday, September 22 – Religion, Walsall

Saturday, September 22 – Couture, Stafford

Sunday, September 23 – Cruise, Chester

Monday, September 24 – Bar and Beyond, Norwich

Tuesday, September 25 – Home, Lincoln

Wednesday, September 26 – University, Southampton

Friday, September 28 – Viper Rooms, Sheffield

Saturday, September 29 – Viper Rooms, Kingston

Monday, October 1 – Switch, Preston

Friday, October 5 – Kuda, York

Saturday, October 6 – Pryzm, Watford

Wednesday, October 10 – Pryzm, Leeds

Friday, October 12 – Pryzm, Plymouth

Saturday, October 13 – Home, Lincoln

Saturday, October 27 – New Broadway Boulevard, Llandudno

Saturday, November 17 – Savoy, Glasgow