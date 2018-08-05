Lowe tells tale of Pompey injury recovery

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has told the tale of his emergence from the treatment room to become Pompey's match winner.

Lowe was expected to miss Saturday’s 1-0 win over Luton after picking up an ankle injury against FC Utrecht the previous weekend.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his Pompey winner. Picture: Andrew Fosker

But the winger took his place in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI against the Hatters.

Lowe confirmed he had been injured, but some intense rehab got him back into the equation.

He said: 'I was actually injured and people thought it was going to be a long-term thing.

'I just needed to get as much ice on it as possible. My missus was getting fed up of having to keep getting it for me!

'I guess I must be a quick healer, too!

'I trained on Thursday after a couple of day's rest and it felt okay.

'I strapped it up, had some painkillers and it felt fine.'

Lowe knows there will be emphasis on him to provide attacking threat if Pompey continue this season with the robust approach employed on Saturday.

He added: 'It's a big plus to get off the mark with a goal.

'Obviously the win's more important and a clean sheet as well.

'We've worked off a solid base this summer, so it gives the two wingers a bit more freedom to get forward.

'We need to get among the goals and the crosses. That's good.'

Although short on attacking quality, Lowe took heart from Pompey’s resilience against Luton who he felt weren’t clinical enough.

He said: 'There's going to be times when we just need to hold on to a 1-0 win.

'We worked on it together and everyone was doing their job. It was a good to see.

'They may feel hard done by, but, at the end of the day you need to ruthless.

'They had enough chances, but we made sure those chances were under pressure. They weren't real clean-cut chances.

'It was good defending as well as them not making the most of the chances.