Lucy Oliver: ‘Attitudes towards female officials are changing in football’

Lucy Oliver’s 14-year refereeing career has seen her serve as fourth official in the 2016 Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

And the Level 3 match official continues combining Women’s Super League duties with taking charge of National League North fixtures in men’s football.

Lucy Oliver

And on May 27, Kick It Out’s professional club coordinator (North) will referee the Women’s Premier League final between Blackburn and Charlton at Bramall Lane.

Speaking during her exclusive interview with The News, Lucy said: ‘I love what I do. I love the involvement and it’s fantastic for me to see colleagues doing well in the same way I enjoy doing well.

‘Times are changing in terms of attitudes towards female officials and that is testament to football. I’m not saying it’s perfect, but I have certainly noticed a big difference.

‘More and more women are getting involved, which is fantastic. We are not at that utopia yet, but I have noticed a huge change.

‘My commitment to women’s football is probably now greater than men’s football. I love women’s football and how far we’ve come as a country during the last few years.

‘I’m probably looking to further myself in that aspect of football rather than trying to do both men’s and women’s football.’