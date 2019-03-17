M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham to be closed until tomorrow after lorry spillage crash

THE M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham will be closed until tomorrow after a lorry crashed and spilled fuel across the road.

The eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 and Junction 12 has been closed since this morning due to a major clean up taking place.

Highways England tweeted: ‘This #M27 J11 to J12 closure is going to be remain in place throughout the day and all night to allow resurfacing works to be carried out.’

Hants Fire Control tweeted: ‘Crews from @Fareham17 attended an RTC this morning on the #M27 J11-12.

‘Lorry possibly suffering a blow out, hit central reservation & caused a large amount of debris to be left in the live lanes.

‘Lorry also suffered damage to fuel tank resulting in leak of diesel.’

Katie Jerome was walking over the M27 bridge when she saw cars driving the same way down both carriageways as police tried to get all vehicles off the eastbound carriageway.

She said: ‘They seem to have a line of cars in the fast lane and moved maybe 30 cars at the same time with a police escort to come off at the Fareham junction and when they were clear they did it with another bunch of cars.

‘It was strange at first to see it but once we worked out what they were doing we were quite impressed they had come up that plan.’

One driver told The News that it had taken 90 minutes for them to move from Junction 9 to Junction 10.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘There was a fuel spillage and the carriageway will remain closed as it is being resurfaced. The diversion is still in place.’

‘There were no injuries.’