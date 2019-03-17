M27 closed between Portsmouth and Fareham after lorry crash

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to avoid the M27 this morning between Portsmouth and Fareham after a lorry crash.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed between Junction 11 for Fareham and Junction 12.

READ MORE: Knife-wielding thugs rob cash and cigarettes from Fareham shop

Hampshire Road Police tweeted: ‘Please avoid the eastbound M27 near #Portchester this morning.

‘The carriageway is closed between junctions 11 and 12 following a collision involving a lorry.

READ MORE: 7 lucky places to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Portsmouth

‘The closure is likely to be in place for some time while recovery of the vehicle takes place. Diversions are in place.’

More to follow.