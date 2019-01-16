M27 crash causing delays between Portsmouth and Fareham 

Have your say

A crash is causing delays on the M27 this morning.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway between Junction 12 for Portsmouth and Junction 11 for Fareham.

Two lanes have been blocked and motorists are being warned to expect disruption this morning.

Hampshire County Council’s Romanse twitter account is warning that ‘delays are building on approach’.

Delays are building following the incident.

