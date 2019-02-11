M27 crash causing delays towards Portsmouth 

A CRASH is causing delays for commuters heading towards Portsmouth this morning.

The collision happened between junction 5 and 7 on the eastbound carriageway and one lane out of three has been closed.

Motorists are being warned to expect delats

Highways England are warning motorists to ‘allow extra time’ for their journey this morning as a result of the crash.

In a tweet they said: ‘M27 eastbound between J5 and J7 near Southampton. Lane 1 (of 3) remains closed due to an earlier collision.

‘Recovery is on scene. Delays are building in the area. Please allow extra time for your journey this morning. Thank you.'

