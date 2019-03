Have your say

MOTORISTS are being told to expect delays of up to 45 minutes on the M27.

READ MORE: Mystery Southsea streaker spotted running naked through streets of Portsmouth

ROMANSE reported the heavy traffic between Junction 9 for Whiteley and Junction 12 for Port Solent on the eastbound carriageway.

READ MORE: Portsmouth sisters ‘shaken’ after ‘two men pulled out knives on them’ on Portsdown Hill