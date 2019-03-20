M27: Lane blocked and delays of 40 minutes after incident

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays of 40 minutes after an incident on the M27.

Lane 1 is on the eastbound carriageway at Junction 7 for Hedge End is currently blocked while vehicle recovery takes place.

Romanse tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED at J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI and recovery, now approx 40 mins delay from J3/#M271.’

